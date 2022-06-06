New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to direct Respondent Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct a Special Stray Round of counselling to allow the candidates to participate for the vacant seats which are available after the conduct of stray vacancy round of All India Quota (AIQ).

The vacation bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose on Monday listed the matter for further hearing on June 8. The Court has also asked respondent counsel to take instruction on the petition.

Also Read | Hyderabad Gang Rape: YouTubers Booked for Uploading Video Clip.

The petitioners were represented by advocate Milind Kumar Advocate. The Petitioners appeared in NEET-PG 2021-22 and participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling which was followed by All India Mop-Up and State Mop-Up Rounds and was concluded on May 7, 2022, by Medical Counselling Committee post the All India Stray Vacancy Round. The Petitioners were not able to secure a seat in any of the rounds.

The petitioners claimed that they are aggrieved by the counselling process which was conducted by MCC in a manner that all the vacant seats were not a part of the Stray vacancy round of the counselling.

Also Read | Remarks Against Prophet: Now, UAE Joins List of Islamic Nations Condemning Nupur Sharma's Statements.

They said that the cause of action for filing the present Writ Petition arose on May 11 2022 when the Petitioner's received a reply to the RTI they had filed wherein it was stated that "at the time of online allotment process all medical/ dental post graduate seats were exhausted but due to non-joining, resignation, and non-reported some seats remained vacant". However, official data has not been provided, the petitioners said.

Hence, the petitioner has sought to direct Respondent MCC to provide the exact number of vacant seats after the conduct of stray vacancy round of AIQ and to conduct a Special Stray Round of counselling to allow the candidates to participate for the vacant seats which are available after the conduct of stray vacancy round of AIQ. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)