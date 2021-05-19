Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was present in the high-level meeting along with the top officials.

Prior to the meeting, the Prime Minister spoke to senior officials and took stock of the operations being undertaken to rescue personnel from capsized Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) barge.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat and Diu.

"Undertook an aerial survey over parts of Gujarat and Diu to assess the situation in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. The Central Government is working closely with all the states affected by the cyclone," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday.

Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)