New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met CISCO CEO Chuck Robbins and said it is good to see the US-based firm harnessing the wide range of opportunities available in India.

In a tweet, the CEO of US network gear maker Cisco thanked Modi for his leadership.

"Thrilled to announce @Cisco is investing in manufacturing in India, with an aim to drive over USD 1B in combined domestic production & exports," Robbins tweeted and shared pictures of his meeting with Modi.

Tagging Robbins' tweet, Modi said, "Delighted to meet you @ChuckRobbins and good to see @Cisco harnessing the wide range of opportunities available in India."

