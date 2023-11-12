New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar separately and exchanged greetings on Diwali.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Called on Rashtrapati Ji and conveyed Diwali wishes.” He also shared a picture of his meeting with the president.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Slipper Godowns in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

PM Modi also called on Vice President Dhankhar.

“Met Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji and wished him a happy Diwali,” the Prime Minister said on X after his meeting with Dhankhar.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Fearing Diwali Firecrackers, Leopard Takes Shelter Inside House in Coonoor for 15 Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)