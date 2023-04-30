Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): After attending the screening of the 100th episode of Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' at Raj Bhavan Mumbai, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais said that through the program the PM changed the world's perception of India.

Governor Bais said that the 100th episode was the grand beginning of celebrating India's independence hitting a century in the year 2047.

Also Read | Azamgarh Road Accident: SUV Rams Into Tractor-Trolley On Purvanchal Expressway, Five Killed , One Injured (Watch Video).

Speaking on occasion, the Governor said, "Through his 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the world's perception towards India. The people of India now feel proud to say they are Indians. The 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' is the grand beginning of the celebrations to hitting a century of India's Independence, India@2047."

Padma awardees and film artists also attended the screening in Mumbai on Sunday.

Also Read | TS EAMCET 2023: Telangana Board Releases Hall Tickets for Common Entrance Test Exams at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Know Steps To Download.

Padma awardees Popatrao Pawar, Milind Kamble, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Keiki Mehta and people mentioned in the various episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat' were amongst the attendees.

The film industry was represented by actors Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Anuradha Paudwal, Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Shailesh Lodha, Prasad Oak and others.

The Governor also attended an exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication and saw the publications put up by the Publications Division. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)