Azamgarh, April 30: Five persons, including three women, were killed on Sunday when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley on the Purvanchal expressway here in the Ahiraula area, police said. The accident took place when the SUV, which was on its way to Ghazipur from Lucknow rammed into the tractor-trolley, they said.

While five persons died on the spot, a woman sustained injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable. All the victims were residents of the Deoria district.

Visuals From the Spot

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), City, Shailendra Lal said a probe into the matter is on and the accused driver of the tractor has been detained.