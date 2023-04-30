Mumbai, April 30: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has finally released the TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023. The hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy common entrance test or TS EAMCET 2023 were released today, April 30 at around 11 am.

Candidates who have registered for the TS EAMCET 2023 examination can visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download hall tickets. In order to download the TS EAMCET 2023 exam hall tickets, candidates will have to log in using their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will conduct the TS EAMCET 2023 examination on May 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. The TS EAMCET 2023 exams will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Here's the direct link to download TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket.

Steps To Download TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website at TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Next, click on the 'Online Application' section on the homepage

Now, click on the "Download Hall Ticket (E & AM)" link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and then click on submit

Your TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who have still not submitted the application forms can do so latest by May 5, 2023, by submitting the form with a late fee of Rs. 5,000. Those interested to apply for the TS EAMCET 2023 are advised to submit their applications before the last date of submission.

It must be noted that the TS EAMCET is Telangana's state-level common entrance test which is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad. The TS EAMCET examination is held in order to admit students to Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and various other allied courses of the participating institutions of Telangana.

