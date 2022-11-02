New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the death of Jambey Tashi, a BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh, and said he was a promising leader who was passionate about serving society.

Tashi (48) represented the Lumla constituency in Tawang district.

Also Read | Kinnaur Assembly By-Election 2022: Shyam Saran Negi, Who Participated in India’s First Election, Casts Vote in Himachal Pradesh.

"Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Jambey Tashi Ji. He was a promising leader who was passionate about serving society. He worked hard for Arunachal Pradesh's progress. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Mani Padme Hum," Modi tweeted.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju expressed shock at the MLA's demise.

Also Read | Examine if People With Disabilities Can Be Under Different Categories in Civil Services: Supreme Court Asks Centre.

"I'm deeply shocked by the sad demise of young and very devoted Lumla MLA, Jambey Tashi. He has been like my younger brother since young age. He was always committed to serve the society," the Lok Sabha MP from the state tweeted and expressed condolences to his family.

Rijiju said he would attend Tashi's funeral on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)