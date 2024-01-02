New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda whose work he said highlighted his "strong commitment" to "legal education."

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable," PM Modi posted on X.

"His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education. He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in the USA and was passionate about strong India-USA relations. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he added.

Professor Nanda was an Indian American academic who received the Padma Bhushan award on March 20, 2018 in the field of literature and education. He was an expert in International Law.

He was also the Founding Director and Director Emeritus, International Legal Studies Program; and Director of Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law. (ANI)

