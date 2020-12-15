New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of aerospace scientist Professor Roddam Narasimha and offered condolences to his family.

Modi said that Professor Narasimha was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India's progress.

"Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India's tradition of knowledge and enquiry. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Aerospace scientist Professor Roddam Narasimha passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday wherein he was admitted after suffering a brain haemorrhage and was shifted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

The first student of Sathish Dhawan, Narasimha has contributed to some of India's major scientific programmes, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). He obtained the equivalent of an ME in 1955 and an MSc by research in 1957 from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and his PhD from Caltech in 1961.

Honoured with the country's second and third highest civilian awards, the Padma Vibhushan in 2013 and the Padma Bhushan in 1987 respectively, Professor Narasimha was also the recipient of the Bhatnagar Prize and the 2008 Trieste Science Prize. (ANI)

