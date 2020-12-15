New Delhi, December 15: The government said that there would be no winter session of the Parliament this time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that all parties favour scrapping the session to avoid any Covid-19 spread and jump straight to the Budget session in January. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 99-Lakh Mark With 22,065 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 1,43,709.

He confirmed this in a letter responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary's demand for a session to discuss controversial new farm laws. The Congress leader alleged that the government is running away from Parliament to evade questions on issues such as the farmers’ protests.

According to an Indian Express report, Joshi mentioned that winter months are “crucial for managing the pandemic because of the recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).