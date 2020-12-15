New Delhi, December 15: PM Narendra Modi condoled the demise of eminent aerospace scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Roddam Narasimha. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India’s progress."

Aerospace scientist Prof. Roddam Narasimha died of a brain haemorrhage at a hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 87 on Tuesday.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi tweeted:

Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and enquiry. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2020

The scientist, who served at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), breathed his last at 8.30 pm said, neurologist Dr Sunil V. Furtado said.

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was in a very critical stage. There was bleeding inside his brain,” said Dr Furtado, neurosurgeon and senior consultant at the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in the city.

