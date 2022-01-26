New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of noted Kathakali dancer Milena Salvini on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Ms Milena Salvini will be remembered for her passion towards Indian culture. She made numerous efforts to further popularise Kathakali across France. I am anguished by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and well-wishers. May her soul rest in peace."

Kathakali patron Padma Shri Milena Salvini passed away on Wednesday. Salvini is a French national who had a great contribution in popularising the glory of Kerela's traditional dance form Kathakali in Western countries.

She was conferred with Padma Shri in 2019 by the Government of India for her contribution to the field of performing arts. (ANI)

