New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Wednesday.

He wished the swift recovery of all those injured in the accident.

"The road accident that happened in Lakhisarai, Bihar is very sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery of all the injured," the PMO said in a post on X.

"Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims," it added.

Nine people were killed while five others were injured after an autorickshaw was hit by a truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district. The incident took place late on Tuesday night.

While nine people died on the spot, five were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

Most of the victims were identified as residents of Jamalpur in Munger district.

According to police, the accident took place in Lakhisarai when the truck, coming from the wrong side, collided with an auto, resulting in nine casualties.

Five individuals remain in critical condition and were referred to PMCH after initial first aid,

The auto's passengers, residents of Jamalpur in Munger district, were heading to Lakhisarai railway station after completing catering work in Sikandra. They had reserved the auto from Sikandra for their journey to Munger," Amit Kumar, a senior police officer, said.

"The auto driver, Manoj, also succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police reached the site on receiving information, and families of the deceased have been informed," he added. (ANI)

