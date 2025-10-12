New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on completing 15 years as Chief Minister.

PM Modi extended his best wishes and said that Naidu's futuristic vision and commitment to good governance have remained constant throughout his political career.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and congratulated him on completing 15 years as Chief Minister. His futuristic vision and commitment to good governance have remained constant through his political career."

"I have worked closely with Chandrababu Garu on numerous occasions, starting from the time we both were Chief Ministers in the early 2000s. Wishing him the very best as he passionately works for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh," he added.

In response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi and said that he his fully committed to building Andhra Pradesh a leading force in PM's mission for a Viksit Bharat.

"Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi Ji, for your gracious call and kind words. I remain fully committed to building a Swarna Andhra with your support, and ensuring it becomes a leading force in your mission for a Viksit Bharat under your visionary leadership," Naidu wrote in a post on X.

Last year, Naidu was sworn in as the 18th CM of Andhra Pradesh and for the fourth time that Naidu assumed charge as Andhra Chief Minister and the second time after the bifurcation in 2014. Naidu became chief minister for the first time in 1995, before the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation, and he led the state for nine consecutive years until 2004. The TDP supremo returned as the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019.

Naidu had led the TDP-BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in both the Assembly and parliamentary elections.

The TDP holds the majority in Andhra Pradesh's 175-member assembly with 135 MLAs, while its allies, the Janasena Party, have 21 and the BJP has eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party was confined to a meagre 11. (ANI)

