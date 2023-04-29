Varanasi, Apr 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday described the Kashi Telugu Sangamam event, being held in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, as "the confluence of Ganga and Godavari rivers".

Addressing the event virtually, the prime minister welcomed the Telugu-speaking people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to his parliamentary constituency.

"The Ganga-Pushkaralu Utsav being held on the ghat of Kashi is like the 'sangam' (confluence) of Ganga and Godavari. This is a festival of 'sangam' of Bharat's ancient civilisation, cultures and traditions," Modi said.

The event is being held at a time when Telugu-speaking pilgrims are arriving in Varanasi in large numbers during the ongoing 12-day-long Ganga Pushkar Alu, a religious congregation which is held after 12 years.

The Sri Kashi Telugu Samithi, an organisation of ashrams and dharmshalas linked to Telugus, is organising the 'Sangamam'. Varanasi had also hosted a month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

