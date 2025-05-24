New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his 80th birthday.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi wished a "long and healthy life" to the Kerala CM.

"Birthday greetings to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life." PM Modi said.

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla also extended birthday greetings to the Kerala CM, wishing him great health, happiness, prosperity, and long life.

"Birthday wishes to Shri Pinarayi Vijayan Ji, Chief Minister of Kerala. Wishing you great health, happiness, prosperity, and long life," Om Birla wrote in a post on X.

Actor Kamal Hassan wished strength and good health to the Kerala CM on his birthday.

"On the occasion of his 80th birthday, my heartfelt greetings to Hon. Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan. A resolute leader whose enduring commitment to public service has played a pivotal role in shaping Kerala's progress. Wishing him continued strength and good health in the years ahead."

Pinarayi Vijayan, who is serving his second term as the CM of Kerala, turned 80 today. Vijayan took charge as the CM of the state in 2016. Before that, he served as secretary of Kerala State Committee of the CPI(M).

On Friday, Vijayan led the closing ceremony of the state government's fourth anniversary celebrations, using the platform to showcase the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s achievements and issue a strong criticism of the Central government's alleged neglect during Kerala's crises.

Speaking at a public event, CM Vijayan said the LDF was entering its tenth year in office and that Kerala had made "significant progress across all sectors" since 2016.

"After completing nine years in office, the LDF government is entering its tenth year. Anyone comparing Kerala's situation in 2016 with the present can clearly see the significant progress the state has achieved across all sectors. Anniversary celebration programmes have been held across the state for the past month. Programmes were completed in all 14 districts, and today marks the concluding ceremony of this grand event," he said. (ANI)

