Mumbai, May 24: Lottery enthusiasts across Assam are eagerly checking the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)for Saturday, May 24, 2025. The Bodoland Territorial Region has gained recognition for its transparent and punctual daily draws conducted at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The official website, bodolotteries.com, serves as the primary platform for participants to access the full list of winners and verify their ticket numbers.

The results are available in a downloadable PDF format, ensuring a quick and hassle-free experience for users without any ad interruptions. In addition to the Bodoland Lottery, several other draws remain popular across different regions, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. For those eager to check if luck is on their side today, simply visit the official site and scroll through the latest winning numbers. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery announces its official results three times a day—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM—on its official website, bodolotteries.com. The platform provides an easy-to-navigate, ad-free interface where participants can download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format. This file includes the complete list of winners and their ticket numbers. Click here to instantly check the latest draw and see if your ticket has won.

Lotteries are legally operated in at least 13 Indian states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and West Bengal. These government-regulated draws are held either daily or weekly to maintain fairness and transparency. Participants can buy traditional paper tickets or use digital platforms, with results shared promptly. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game. Although lotteries bring excitement and a chance at quick winnings, LatestLY encourages players to be cautious. It’s important to play responsibly, set spending limits, and remember that lottery games are based purely on chance.

