Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hailed the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', a precision military strike by Indian forces, as a strong and fitting tribute to the 26 tourists brutally killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has once again demonstrated that today's India will not tolerate terror and will respond with strength and strategy," said NV Subash, Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge of Telangana BJP.

"While the world recognises this as a justified and proportionate act of self-defence, one wonders what Pakistan or its ally China has to complain about, unless their real agenda is to shelter global terrorism," he added.

Aiming at political detractors, Subash questioned the silence of those who previously mocked India's armed forces.

"Where are the naysayers now? Leaders like UPCC chief Udai Rai, a known confidant of the Gandhi family, who once doubted our defence capability, must answer to the people," he said.

The BJP spokesperson reiterated that this operation has reinforced public faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Once again, Modi hai toh mumkin hai has been proven right. Reports indicate that over 100 terrorists were neutralised in this operation, with surgical precision," he added.

Subash urged the Opposition to stop peddling false narratives and cease their habitual demands for proof of every military action. "It's time they stand with the nation instead of weakening its morale," he said.

The Telangana BJP stands united with the Prime Minister and the Indian armed forces, and expresses deep solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and briefed her on Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

The government has also called an all-party meeting for tomorrow. (ANI)

