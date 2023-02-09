New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday turned emotional in Rajya Sabha while listing the welfare schemes for women during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

The Prime Minister said that by giving Ayushman cards to women, the government has opened the doors to hospitals for them to get rid of serious diseases.

"Mother and sister never share even when they are suffering from a serious disease. They bear pain but do not tell their children about their ailment. They are worried that there might be a debt on the children and a liability on the family. By giving them Ayushman cards, we have opened the doors to hospitals to get treatment of the most serious diseases," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that the Budget Session was started by a woman President and the Budget was presented by a woman Finance Minister.

"We ensured the daughter's rights on the property. We gave them Jan Dhan accounts. It is a matter of pride that the Budget Session was started by a woman President and then was presented by a woman Finance Minister. Such a coincidence has never happened in the country, it has happened today. It will be our effort that such occasions are witnessed in future also," he said.(ANI)

