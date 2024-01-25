New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gifted a replica of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in India to attend the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest.

Modi had attended the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22.

He went to Jaipur to welcome Macron as the two leaders took a tour of the historic city and travelled some of its iconic places.

