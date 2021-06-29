Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana on Tuesday said that providing clean air, clean water and sustainable ecology are the toughest challenges of the hour and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is effectively leading the way towards achieving these goals.

Speaking in the seed ball drive as part of the week-long service activities organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, he said, the governments are giving importance to clean technologies, in an official statement to the press.

"Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the central government is giving prominence to renewable energy projects including solar power as well as to increase the forest area," he added.

In the last seven years, the forest has been expanded considerably and the wild animal population is also on the rise. The commitment towards creating should not be confined to just preaching, rather it should be practiced at grass root levels in daily life. This is applicable to one and all including the political leaders, Narayana opined.

He also appreciated the initiative taken up by the Yuva Mocha to plant 11 lakh saplings in the state.

Dr Sandeep, President, Yuva Morcha, Manjunath, Narayana Gowda, Dasharath of Morch were present. (ANI)

