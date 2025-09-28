New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed two brave women officers of the Indian Navy who successfully completed the extraordinary sailing expedition, 'Navika Sagar Parikrama', which circumnavigated the Globe, demonstrating courage and determination throughout the expedition.

While addressing the 126th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Two brave officers of the Indian Navy have demonstrated courage and determination during the Navika Sagar Parikrama. I would like to introduce the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to these two brave officers. One is Lieutenant Commander Dilna, and the other is Lieutenant Commander Roopa."

Also Read | Vijay Rally Stampede: PM Narendra Modi Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Victims of Tamil Nadu Stampede; Relief Measures Stepped Up After Karur Tragedy.

Two Indian Navy women officers, Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, successfully completed the extraordinary sailing expedition, "Navika Sagar Parikrama II", of circumnavigating the Globe onboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini in May this year. The duo had prepared themselves for this expedition over the course of three years.

This extraordinary sailing expedition was flagged off from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node, Goa, on October 2, 2024, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. After completing an eight-month global circumnavigation, it touched the shores of Goa on May 29 this year.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and SL Bhyrappa in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Over a period of eight months, the Naval duo, famously called #DilRoo, covered a distance of approximately 50,000 km across four continents, three oceans and three Great Capes, braving extreme weather conditions and challenging seas, relying solely on sails and wind power.

The expedition symbolises India's maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's prominence in global maritime activities and the Indian Navy's commitment to excellence and Nari Shakti signifying the motto "Courageous Hearts Boundless Seas".

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program, PM Modi called on citizens to support the country's 'swadeshi' products and encourage more purchases of Khadi products on the upcoming occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

PM Modi paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary on Sunday, calling him an inspiration to the youth.

During the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, PM Modi recalled Bhagat Singh's letter to the Britishers demanding a prisoner-of-war-like treatment.

The Prime Minister said, "Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth. Fearlessness was deeply ingrained in his nature."

"Before being hanged, he had written a letter to the British requesting a prisoner of war-like treatment from the British and that he and his associates be shot to death, rather than being hanged. He was very sensitive towards people's sufferings," PM added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)