New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging millions of children nationwide on Veer Bal Diwas and said it will help imbibe values in youth for India's Viksit Bharat goal.

PM Modi addressed the national programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' at Bharat Mandapam and said the courage and ideals of Mata Gujri, Guru Gobind Singh and the four Sahibzadas continue to give strength to every Indian.

Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is Union Minister of State Railway and Food Processing Industries, said the Prime Minister engaged with millions of children nationwide, and programmes were held in different parts of the country.

"We are very thankful. There is no politics in this... Yesterday, our Home Minister spoke in Panchkula, asserting that without Guru Tegh Bahadur, Guru Gobind Singh, and the Sahibzadas, there would be no Hindus or Sikhs in this country. We are progressing with this message, making sure that such actions are never repeated, and this idea is being instilled in thousands of children. This is the Prime Minister's effort because India by 2047 won't be fully developed through economic growth alone, unless these children grow strong and have a firm resolve," he said.

In his speech, PM Modi said India has resolved to break free from the colonial mindset once and for all and as the country frees itself from the colonial mindset, its linguistic diversity is emerging as a source of strength. He said Gen Z and Gen Alpha will lead India to the goal of a Viksit Bharat.

"Veer Baal Diwas is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades. We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations," PM Modi said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday distributed the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. (ANI)

PM Modi also paid tribute to the Sahibzadas, remembering their sacrifice and courage.

He said the day honours the unwavering faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, which continue to inspire generations.

