New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that “even though today’s program is taking place in Port Blair, the entire nation is keenly looking towards the Union Territory as the demand for increasing the passenger handling capacity of Veer Savarkar International Airport is being fulfilled”.

The operationalization of the new terminal building will give a boost to the expanding tourism industry on the islands of Andaman and Nicobar and will also embolden the island economy. Increased aerial connectivity to the islands will create new employment opportunities for the local community.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, and General VK Singh (Retd) were also present on the occasion.

With a total built-up area of 40,837 sqm., the new terminal building is capable to handle 1200 passengers during the busiest operational hour also known as peak hour and about 50 lakh passengers annually.

"The new passenger terminal building has three floors comprising of lower ground, upper ground and first floor. The lower ground floor will be used as remote arrival, bus lounge and service area; the upper ground floor as access to the terminal building for departure and arrival of passengers; and the first floor as Security Hold Area (SHA), for international passengers,” read a press release issued by the Corporate Communications Directorate, Airports Authority of India.

Inspired by nature, the architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell-shaped structure depicting the sea and islands.

The airport building is equipped with 28 check-in counters, 12 immigration counters, three passenger boarding bridges and three conveyor belts.

An Apron suitable for two B-767-400 and two AB-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair Airport at a cost of Rs 80 Crore, making the airport suitable for parking 10 aircraft at a time. (ANI)

