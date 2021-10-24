New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country is laying emphasis on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as cleanliness brings health and prosperity to lives.

Addressing the 82nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today, PM Modi said, "A woman, Prabha Shukla from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has sent me a letter related to cleanliness in which she has written that we should make cleanliness a daily habit because the whole country will become clean then."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Killed After Being Trapped in Snow in Anantnag.

Appreciating Shukla's message, the Prime Minister said that cleanliness brings health and prosperity. " I appreciate Prabha's message. Indeed, where there is cleanliness, there is health, where there is health, there is capability, and where there is capability, there is prosperity. That is why the country is giving so much emphasis on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan."

Speaking about Saparom Naya Sarai near Ranchi, he said that the village has taken an initiative to make a pond in place of a park under the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. "The villagers thought of making the village as clean as beautiful. Everyone got together and made a park at the place of the pond. This has brought a big change in the life of the whole village."

Also Read | Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Trying To Purchse Red Wine Online.

In Deur village of Chhattisgarh, the women run a self-help group and work together to clean the village squares, roads and temples, he said.

He further informed that the people of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh know Ramveer Tanwar as the 'Pond Man' as the man left his job of mechanical engineering and started cleaning ponds.

PM Modi appealed to people to understand cleanliness as an individual's responsibility. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)