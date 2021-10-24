Pune, October 24: In an incident of online fraud, a senior citizen was duped for Rs 3.16 lakh by cyber fraudsters while he was trying to purchase wine online. The victim is a 71-year-old retired medical practitioner from Pune. The complaint approached the cyber police in April this year. However, an FIR was registered in the matter by the Shivajinagar police on Thursday.

After his heart surgery, the victim started drinking red wine for medical reasons. According to a report published in The Times of India, the man used to buy the wine from a liquor shop located on Kelkar Road. On April 15, he searched the number of the shop online and called. Pune Artist Duped Of Rs 80,000 By Online Fraudster On Pretext of Placing Order; Case Registered.

The man introduced himself as the manager of the shop. He took the order and told the senior citizen that they did not have any payment on the delivery option. The “manager” told the victim to pay the money online. However, the victim refused to share his debit and credit card details. After which, the “manager” shared a QR code. The accused transferred Rs 1,470 nill amount.

Later, a delivery person called the victim and asked for his address. The delivery man also told the senior citizen that he needed to complete the registration process and sent him another QR code. Rs 19,991 were mentioned on the QR code. After inquiring, the delivery person told the 71-year-old man he only needed to mention his actual bill. After scanning the QR code, Rs Rs 19,991 was deducted from his account. Pune: Defence Officer Duped Of Rs 2.15 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Buying Smartphones Online; Probe Launched.

However, the delivery boy said that it was a technical error and sent another QR code and asked him to scan it. Rs 97,250 was siphoned off from his account. “The manager glibly explained some procedure to me, telling me to add an account number as beneficiary and transfer the same amount I had lost, which I would then get from the bank. I ended up losing Rs 3.16 lakh,” reported the media house quoting the victim as saying.

The cell phones from which QR codes were from Assam and Delhi. The money swindled was transferred to a private bank account in Indore and Ambala. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

