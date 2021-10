Srinagar, October 24: Two persons were killed while two others were rescued after being trapped in snow on Sunday in J&K's Anantnag district. Police said two persons were killed and two others were rescued after they were trapped in snow in Sinthan Pass in Anantnag district.

"A rescue team, including civil administration, police and army braved extreme weather to reach the spot where four people had been trapped in snow in Sinthan Pass. "Around 5 a.m. today the rescuers reached the spot and started the rescue operation. One person had died on the spot while the other succumbed en route to the hospital. Jammu & Kashmir: Army Personnel Carry Pregnant Woman on Cot Amid Snow Covered Roads in Kupwara District (Watch Video).

"Other two have been admitted to hospital where they are recovering from hypothermia," police said. Sinthan Pass in Anantnag district connects Kishtwar district of Jammu region with the Valley. Heavy rains lashed the plains and fresh snow has showered the high reaches of Jammu and Kashmir since Saturday.

