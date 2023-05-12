Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs 4,400 crores in Gujarat.

The projects include laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 2450 crores of Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Road and Transport Department and Mines and Minerals Department.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of PMAY (rural and urban) projects worth around Rs 1950 crores and participated in Gruh Pravesh of around 19,000 houses built under the scheme by handing over keys to beneficiaries of the scheme during the program.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries via video links.

Addressing the gathering he said that for him nation building is an ongoing 'Maha Yagya'. He expressed satisfaction at the pace of development in Gujarat under the government formed after the recent election. He mentioned the recent pro-poor Gujarat Budget of 3 lakh crore. He praised the state for leading the spirit of 'priority to the deprived'.

The Prime Minister listed some recent initiatives in the state like 25 lakh Ayushman cards, help to 2 lakh mothers from PM Matru Vandana Scheme, 4 new medical colleges and works worth thousands of crore for modern infrastructure and said that the double engine government of Gujarat is working with double speed.

The Prime Minister said that the people have been experiencing unprecedented development in the last 9 years. He recalled a time when even basic facilities were rare for the citizens. He said that the country is coming out of that despondency.

He said that the government is trying to reach everyone and efforts are on for the 100 per cent saturation of benefits of the schemes.

"For us, the development of the country is a conviction and a commitment", the Prime Minister remarked as he underlined that the government is striving for the saturation of all government schemes.

This approach by the government, PM Modi said, has put an end to corruption and discrimination.

"The true meaning of secularism is when there is no discrimination at all", the Prime Minister said as he stated that social justice occurs when the government works towards the benefit of everyone in the society.

Informing that roughly 32,000 homes have been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries in the last year, the Prime Minister underlined that the self-confidence of the poor gets a huge boost when they are least worried about the basic necessities of life.

He also highlighted the differences between the work culture of the present government and the governments of the past and said that the country cannot transform by moving on the path of failed policies.

He said, "The country cannot transform its fate and become a developed nation by moving forward on the path of failed policies".

Throwing light on the statistics of the last decade, the Prime Minister pointed out that roughly 75 per cent of homes in rural areas lacked the facility of a toilet even though policies were already in place.

"After 2014, the government did not limit itself to only providing a roof for the poor but turned the homes into a basis for tackling poverty and a medium for strengthening their dignity. Under PMAY, the beneficiaries have a say in the construction of houses where the government transfers the financial aid directly into their bank accounts", said PM Modi as he touched upon the geotagging of such houses. (ANI)

