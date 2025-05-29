Patna, May 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Thursday evening.

Thousands of people gathered on two sides of the road and on rooftops to catch a glimpse of Modi, who greeted them from inside his vehicle.

The roadshow began from Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport, and will conclude at the state BJP office on Birchand Patel Marg.

People showered flower petals on the PM's cavalcade amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Modi arrived here from West Bengal on a two-day visit.

After reaching the BJP office, he is scheduled to meet the party's leaders in the state. He will spend the night at the Raj Bhavan.

