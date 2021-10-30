Kannur (Kerala) [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan on Saturday said the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis has a historical significance.

Muraleedharan said, "since Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the fifth Prime Minister visiting Pope Francis. This is after 20 years an Indian Prime minister visiting Pope since the visit of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee."He added, "The meeting of PM Modi and Pope Francis, both work for global peace. It has a historical significance. One is the leader of the world's largest democracy in the world. The other is the head of largest believer's community of the world."

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at the Vatican today.

"Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," said PM Modi. (ANI)

