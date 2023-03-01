Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led Central government after actions against Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain alleging that the Prime Minister wants to stop the good work being done in Delhi. "Two people who brought laurels to India have been jailed by PM. Excise Policy just an excuse, there was no scam. PM wanted to stop good work in Delhi... Manish Sisodia was arrested as he did good work in education, Satyendar Jain was arrested as he did good work in health," Kejriwal said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sends AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi's Names To LG VK Saxena To Elevate Them as Cabinet Ministers.

