Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that the allegations by opposition parties that the BJP is against minorities are "baseless and politically motivated."

Speaking at an Iftar gathering, she said that the opposition parties were spreading misinformation to create fear among minority communities, while the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented several welfare schemes that benefit minorities across the country.

"We are really a minority friendly alliance, and repeatedly the Prime Minister is carrying 15 programs for minorities, but the opposition INDIA Alliance is appeasing the minorities, but not for their development. PM Modi and the NDA are working for the development of minorities, particularly for the Islamic brothers and sisters. We are very happy to participate," she said.

Tamilisai also recalled her tenure as Governor of Telangana, stating that she was the only Governor who organised an Iftar event at the Raj Bhavan (Raj Nivas), highlighting her inclusive approach towards all communities.

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, she said the alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party would come together and secure victory.

"We will win the upcoming 2026 elections and form the government in Tamil Nadu. Next year, we will organise this Iftar programme as a government function," she said.

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) exuded confidence in the victory of PMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

"After a lot of battle, Congress has finally alliance with the DMK; it shows that the DMK is very afraid of the elections. Whatever their alliance is, surely the PMK will defeat them in the elections," he said.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the incumbent MK Stalin-led Secular Progressive Alliance will look to win against the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively.

While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)

