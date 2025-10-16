Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered his prayers at Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minsiter N Chandrababu Naidu was also present with him.

Earlier today, PM Modi performed pooja and participated in Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam in Nandyal district.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu earlier today welcomed PM Modi to the state, where the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

In a post shared on X, CM Naidu said, "On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I warmly welcome our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, to our state."

After this, PM Modi will then travel to Kurnool, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth approximately Rs. 13,430 crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion, as stated in the release.

These projects span across key sectors, including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas, reflecting the Government's commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure, accelerating industrialisation, and driving inclusive socio-economic growth in the state.

It further mentioned that the Prime Minister will perform Pooja and Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths. The unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same temple premises, making it one of its kind in the entire country.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex that includes a Dhyana Mandir (Meditation Hall) featuring models of four iconic forts, Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri, placed at the four corners. At its centre stands a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in deep meditation.

This Kendra is run by the Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, which was established at Srisailam to commemorate the historic visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the sacred shrine in 1677. (ANI)

