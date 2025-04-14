New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary at Prerna Sthal in Parliament premises.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers --- JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Piyush Goyal, also arrived at the Prerna Sthal to pay homage to Dr BR Abmedkar.

Also Read | Who Will Be New Mumbai Police Commissioner? Vivek Phansalkar To Retire on April 30; Deven Bharti, Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sadanand Date and Archana Tyagi Among Contenders for Top Post.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other leaders were also present on the occasion of Dr BR Abmedkar's birth anniversary.

Earlier today, while paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, PM Modi emphasised that it is due to his inspiration that the country continues to strive towards realizing the dream of social justice.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Indian Stock Markets Closed Today To Mark the Birth Anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

In a post on X, PM Modi asserted that Ambedkar's principles and ideals would strengthen and accelerate the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realizing the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmnirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister said.

Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. 'Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is also set to visit Haryana today to launch various developmental projects.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will travel to Hisar, where, at around 10:15 AM, he will flag off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building. He will also address a public meeting. At around 12:30 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects in Yamuna Nagar and address the gathering on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)