New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary, and said his struggle for the rights of Dalits, backward, and the deprived can never be forgotten.

His entire life was dedicated to social justice, Modi said on X of the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party.

Paswan's son and Union minister Chirag Paswan now heads the main offshoot of the party named Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) following a split led by the late leader's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras in the original party.

Other BJP leaders also remembered the stalwart Dalit leader with party president J P Nadda lauding his dedication to the welfare of the poor and deprived sections of society.

