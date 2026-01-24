New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated the Government's unwavering resolve to ensure that every girl child leads a life of dignity, opportunity and hope, an official release from the Prime Minister's office said.

In a message on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, the Prime Minister highlighted that over the last ten years, sustained focus has been placed on improving education, skilling and healthcare for the girl child. He noted that these efforts have helped in creating an enabling environment in which the girl child can flourish.

The Prime Minister wrote on X, "On National Girl Child Day, we reaffirm our unwavering resolve to ensure that the girl child leads a life of dignity, opportunity and hope. Over the last ten years, we have focused on better education, skilling and healthcare for the girl child. This has ensured an environment where the girl child can flourish and effectively contribute towards a Viksit Bharat."

National Girl Child Day, celebrated every year on January 24 in India, is a significant occasion dedicated to highlighting the rights, education and welfare of girls. Initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day aims to raise awareness about the importance of empowering girls and creating an environment where they can thrive without the barriers of gender discrimination.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, National Girl Child Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the rights of girls and ensure they are provided with equal opportunities and support, free from gender biases. The day also seeks to highlight the inequalities faced by girls, promote education for them and encourage society to value and respect girls as equals.

A key focus is on changing societal attitudes towards girls, addressing issues like female foeticide, raising awareness about the declining sex ratio and fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for the girl child. (ANI)

