New Delhi, February 2: In a move highlighting the continued personal and strategic rapport between the two leaders, US President Donald Trump shared a digital "Newsmakers of the Year 2025" poster on social media today, February 2, 2026. The graphic, which originally appeared as part of a year-end retrospective by India Today, features Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prominently as "The Mover and The Shaker".

Trump’s decision to amplify the image on his Truth Social platform comes just days after his Republic Day greetings to "Dost" Modi, further cementing the "America First" and "India First" synergy that defined the previous year. ‘Donald Trump Got Black Magic Rituals Done on PM Narendra Modi,’ Claims Paramhans Acharya; Says Vedic Prayers Have Neutralised the Effect (Video).

Donald Trump’s Latest Post featuring PM Narendra Modi Goes Viral

Recognising the 'Mover and Shaker' Dynamic

The shared poster labels the two leaders as the primary drivers of global and domestic narratives in 2025. According to the original editorial feature, while President Trump was cited for his "disruption of the global order" and aggressive foreign policy shifts, Prime Minister Modi was recognised for maintaining India's "Reforms Express" amidst global economic turbulence.

By sharing the poster, Trump underscored his affinity for the Indian leader, often referring to him as a "great man" and a "true friend". The post quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and reigniting discussions on the unique diplomatic "bromance" that has survived multiple trade disputes and tariff negotiations over the past twelve months.

Context of the 2025 Newsmakers

The year 2025 was a landmark period for both leaders, marked by:

Electoral Dominance: Both Trump and Modi utilized 2025 to consolidate their mandates, with Modi completing 11 years in office and Trump navigating a high-stakes second term.

Geopolitical Cooperation: Despite friction over U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, the two collaborated on major initiatives, including the "Board of Peace" for Gaza and counter-terrorism efforts such as "Operation Sindoor."

Technological Ties: The year saw deeper integration between the U.S. and India in space (via the Gaganyaan-SpaceX collaboration) and defense technology.

Strengthening the Personal Rapport

The timing of the social media share is significant as diplomatic circles prepare for a potential high-level meeting in Washington later this month. Analysts suggest that Trump’s frequent public gestures toward Modi - ranging from sharing his podcasts to celebrating his 75th birthday last September - are part of a "personalized diplomacy" strategy intended to smooth over complex bilateral trade hurdles. ‘PM Modi’s a Very Good Man, He Knew I Was Not Happy’: US President Donald Trump Praises Indian PM for Reportedly Cutting Russian Oil Imports, Warns of Tariffs.

India-US Bilateral Ties in 2026

As 2026 begins, the focus of the Trump-Modi partnership is shifting toward a definitive bilateral trade agreement. While Trump has labeled India a "high-tariff nation," his recent social media activity suggests a willingness to balance economic pressure with public displays of solidarity. The "Newsmakers" post serves as a reminder that, despite policy disagreements, the personal bond between the two remains a central pillar of India-U.S. relations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).