New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the PRAGATI meeting, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments, to review critical infrastructure projects and governance initiatives, according to an official release.

During the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, PM Modi assessed three major infrastructure projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore in the sectors of Road Transport, Power, and Water Resources, spanning multiple States and Union Territories.

The Prime Minister also took to X today and said, "Chaired a PRAGATI meeting yesterday, where projects worth over Rs. 62,000 crore were reviewed, covering diverse sectors like roads, power, water resources, semiconductors and more. Emphasised on ensuring all infra projects are completed on time. Also deliberated on RERA-related grievances. It's our Government's priority to ensure justice for homebuyers."

Highlighting their strategic importance, he urged stakeholders to address implementation challenges and ensure timely completion, warning that delays lead to cost overruns and deprive citizens of essential services.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for efficiency and accountability to maximise socio-economic benefits, emphasising that timely delivery remains a priority.

Highlighting the adverse impact of project delays, Prime Minister reiterated that such setbacks not only inflate costs but also deprive citizens of essential services and infrastructure. He urged all stakeholders to prioritise efficiency and accountability, stressing that timely delivery is critical to maximising socio-economic outcomes.

In a review of public grievances related to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), PM Modi called for improved quality and timeliness in grievance redressal to ensure justice and fairness for homebuyers and directed State Governments to enforce mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under the RERA Act, underscoring that strict compliance is essential to rebuild trust in the housing sector, the release stated.

The Prime Minister also examined best practices in India's Semiconductor Ecosystem, noting their potential as a model for broader adoption across States and Union Territories to bolster the National Semiconductor Mission.

As of the latest PRAGATI meetings, a total of 373 projects worth approximately Rs 20.64 lakh crore have been reviewed, reflecting the platform's pivotal role in driving governance and infrastructure development. (ANI)

