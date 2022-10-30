New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the state's Morbi on Sunday and sought "urgent mobilisation" of teams for the rescue operations.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, in which several people are feared injured. Following the incident, ambulances reached the spot.

The Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO tweeted.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

