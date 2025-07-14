Motihari, Jul 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on July 18 to address a rally in East Champaran district, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Jaiswal said Modi will be in Motihari, the town where the district is headquartered, and "people from 24 nearby assembly constituencies" will converge to listen to his speech.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt To Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Dealers and Peddlers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The state BJP chief was here to attend a meeting of NDA leaders to oversee preparations for the rally.

Jaiswal urged workers of all parties associated with the NDA to "invite as many people as possible" for the July 18 public meeting, which would "give a boost to our prospects in the upcoming assembly polls".

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu, Remembers Actor-Politician’s ‘Cinematic Brilliance’ and ‘Social Service’ (See Post).

Assembly elections are due in Bihar later this year.

A number of ‘prachar vahan', vehicles to spread information about the rally, were also flagged off on the occasion.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)