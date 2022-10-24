New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Monday.

The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers."

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

