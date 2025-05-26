Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, scheduled for today.

The Prime Minister will be visiting Gujarat today during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple developmental projects aimed at boosting infrastructure and economic growth in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on May 26-27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 26th and 27th May. He will travel to Dahod and at around 11:15 AM, he will dedicate to the nation a Locomotive manufacturing plant and also flag off an Electric Locomotive. Thereafter he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. He will also address a public function, stated an official release from Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister will travel to Bhuj and at around 4 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. He will also address a public function.

Further, Prime Minister will travel to Gandhinagar and on 27th May, at around 11 AM, he will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In line with his commitment to enhancing connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod. This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export. He will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. The locomotives will help in increasing freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems, and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability, an official release added.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. The projects include rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat. He will flag off Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad & Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. The projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, Ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi, among others. It also includes projects of the Kandla port and multiple road, water and solar projects of the Government of Gujarat, among others. (ANI)

