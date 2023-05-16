New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Museum Expo 2023 on May 18 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Expo will begin at 10:30 AM.

Also Read | Fake Sim Cards: DoT Deactivates 30,000 Illegal Mobile SIMs in Mumbai Issued on Forged Documents.

The International Museum Expo is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day (IMD).

The IMD theme for this year is 'Museums, Sustainability and Well Being'.

Also Read | RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date Announced: Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

The Museum Expo is designed to initiate a holistic conversation on Museums with museum professionals to enable them to evolve as cultural centres that play a pivotal role in India's cultural diplomacy.

During the programme, Prime Minister will inaugurate a virtual walkthrough of the upcoming National Museum at the North and South Blocks.

The Museum is a comprehensive effort to highlight and showcase historical events, personalities, ideas and achievements related to India's past that have contributed to the making of India's present.

Prime Minister will also unveil the Mascot of the International Museum Expo, the Graphic Novel - A Day at the Museum, the Directory of Indian Museums, the Pocket Map of Kartavya Path, and Museum Cards.

The Mascot of the International Museum Expo is a contemporized version of the Dancing Girl made of wood in the Chennapatnam art style.

The Graphic Novel portrays a group of children visiting the National Museum where they learn about the different career opportunities that are available at the museum.

The Directory of India Museums is a comprehensive survey of Indian museums.

The Pocket Map of the Kartavya Path highlights the various Cultural Spaces and institutions and it also traces the history of the iconic pathways.

Museums Cards are a set of 75 cards with illustrated facades of iconic museums across the country and are an innovative way to introduce museums to people of all ages. Each card holds brief information about Museums.

The programme will also witness the participation of international delegations from cultural centres and museums from across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)