New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol, Mumbai on Friday.

Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community

"Will be in Mumbai tomorrow evening and join the programme to mark the inauguration of the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy. In line with the great ethos of the @Dawoodi_Bohras, I am sure this campus will provide a futuristic learning environment to students," PM Modi tweeted.

During his visit to the city, PM Modi will also dedicate the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Kurar underpass to ease road traffic in Mumbai and streamline the movement of vehicles.

"The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, BKC to LBS Flyover at Kurla will enhance much-needed East-West connectivity in the city. These arms connect the Western Express Highway to Eastern Express highway thereby connecting eastern and western suburbs efficiently," an official statement said.

"The Kurar underpass is crucial to ease traffic on Western Express Highway (WEH) and connecting Malad and Kurar sides of WEH. It allows people to cross the road with ease and also vehicles to move without having to get into the heavy traffic on WEH," it added.

PM Modi will also launch two Vande Bharat trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

"Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train, are the two trains that will be flagged off by the Prime Minister at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. This will be an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of building better, efficient and passenger-friendly transport infrastructure for New India," the statement said.

Notably, the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train will be the 9th such train in the country, facilitating travel to important pilgrimage centres such as Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the 10th Vande Bharat train in the country. It will also improve connectivity to important pilgrimage centres of Maharashtra such as Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singanapur. (ANI)

