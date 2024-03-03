Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs. 15,400 crores in Kolkata on March 6.

"With a focus on enhancing avenues for ensuring ease of urban mobility, Prime Minister will inaugurate Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan- Esplanade Metro section, Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section, Taratala - Majerhat Metro section (part of Joka- Esplanade Line); Pune Metro from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch; Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension project (Phase IB) from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station; Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar; and Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor. He will flag off train services on these sections," as per a press release from the PMO.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the extension of Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi.

"These sections will help decongest road traffic and provide seamless, easy and comfortable connectivity. Howrah Maidan - Esplanade Metro section of Kolkata Metro has the first transportation tunnel under any mighty river in India. Howrah Metro Station is the deepest Metro station in India. Also, the Majerhat Metro Station (on Taratala - Majerhat Metro section being inaugurated) is a unique elevated Metro station across Railway lines, Platforms and a canal.

Agra Metro's section being inaugurated will enhance connectivity to historical tourist places. The RRTS section will boost economic activity in the NCR," the release stated.

Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer, Metro Railway, has said, " This is a gift from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of Kolkata. A long cherished dream is going to be realised with this inauguration.

Thereafter, at around 3:30 pm, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs. 12,800 crores in Bettiah, Bihar. (ANI)

