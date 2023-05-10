New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a programme marking National Technology Day 2023 in the national capital on Thursday.

The programme will also mark the commencement of the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day, which will be held from May 11-14.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple projects related to scientific and technological advancement in the country, worth more than Rs 5800 crore, PMO said in a release.

The projects for which the foundation stone would be laid include Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India), Hingoli; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; and Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

The celebration of National Technology Day was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour Indian scientists, engineers and technologists, who worked for India's scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of Pokhran tests in May 1998.

Since then, National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11.

It is celebrated with a new and different theme every year. This year's theme is 'School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate'. (ANI)

