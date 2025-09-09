Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform bhoomi pujan of the country's first PM MITRA Park to be set up at Badnawar in Dhar district on September 17.

Alongside, different programs will be organised on the themes of 'Swastha Naari, Sashakta Parivar', 'Swadeshi', 'Ek Ped Ma Ke nam', 'Ek Bagiya ma Ke Nam', 'PM Janman' Yojana, 'Dharti Aba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan' and 'Mission Karmayogi' on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 17.

CM Yadav made these remarks in his pre-cabinet address to ministers at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The CM also stated that PM Modi has introduced a new generation of GST reforms that will empower the lives of common citizens, farmers, MSMEs, the middle class, women and youth by making them self-reliant. He described the reforms as a gift of convenience for the common man.

He said that this Diwali, the entire nation will celebrate with the pledge of prosperity through Swadeshi, lighting lamps of self-reliance in every home.

The Chief Minister further announced that from September 17 September to October 2, 'Seva Pakhwada' will be celebrated in the state on the theme "Swachhta Hee Seva". Under the theme of Swachhotsav, activities will be undertaken in urban and rural areas to identify and clean unhygienic spots. As part of the fortnight, special 'Safai Mitra Suraksha' Camps will also be organised.

The CM added that voluntary organisations, social institutions and religious bodies will be actively involved in these activities. Ministers should expand cleanliness and service initiatives in their respective areas, with the cooperation of administrative officers and political representatives.

Additionally, CM Yadav informed that a two-day Collectors-Commissioners Conference will be held in Bhopal after Dussehra. The conference will be attended by Collectors, Superintendent of Police (SPs), Commissioners, Inspector-General of Police (IGs), and Police Commissioners.

Discussions will also be held on the action plan and vision document for the coming years. The Chief Minister instructed ministers to carry out a detailed review of their respective departments before the conference. (ANI)

