New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit DFC's Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad to lay the foundation stone and dedicate a slew of railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore.

According to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office, he will lay the foundation stone of Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots; Phaltan - Baramati New line; Electric Traction System upgradation work and dedicate to the Nation two new sections of Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC; Western DFC's Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad.

PM Modi will also flag off ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow - Dehradun, Kalaburagi - Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin), the release stated.

He will also flag off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.

Further, according to the release, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations--New Khurja Jn, Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.

He will dedicate to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations. These centres would offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the nation. These terminals will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation, the release detailed.

He will also dedicate to the nation 1045 Rkm of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections. The upgrade will enhance the safety and efficiency of train operations.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Nation's Digital Controlling of Railway stations at 2646 stations. This tech-enabled system is tipped to improve the operational efficiency and safety of the trains.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the people 35 Rail Coach Restaurants that aim to cater to the needs of passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways.

He will dedicate more than 1,500 One Station One Product Stalls to the nation.

"These stalls will promote local products and generate income for local artisans and businesses," the PMO stated in its release.

He will dedicate to the nation solar-powered stations/buildings at 975 locations as part of an initiative that is aimed at meeting the country's renewable energy goals while reducing the carbon footprint of the Railways.

He will also launch and inaugurate various other projects, including newly electrified sections, doubling/multi-tracking of tracks, and developments of railway goods sheds, workshops, loco sheds, and pit lines/coaching depots, among others.

These projects are a testament to the Government's dedication to building a modern and robust railway network, the PMO stated in its release, adding that this investment will not only improve connectivity but also boost economic growth and create new employment opportunities. (ANI)

