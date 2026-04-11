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Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a sharp attack on Congress, saying that Indian politics is facing a "crisis of credibility" due to Opposition leaders, while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened public trust through the delivery of promises.

His remarks came in the backdrop of recent comments by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who had questioned the government's credibility in handling the Women's Reservation legislation, and alleged that the BJP was attempting to push constitutional changes for political gain.

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Reacting to this, Trivedi said the Opposition, particularly Congress, had contributed to a "trust deficit" in politics but alleged that the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reversed the trend through action-based governance.

"In the current landscape of Indian politics, a crisis of credibility has emerged regarding politicians, a crisis of trust. This situation has arisen precisely because of leaders like those in the Congress party. However, if anyone has successfully transformed this crisis of credibility into an affirmation of authenticity, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a leader who walks the talk and delivers on his promises," he told ANI.

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Taking a dig at the Opposition's criticism of the ruling party's governance approach, Trivedi said the Congress was contradicting itself by accusing the government of implementing its manifesto commitments.

"Kharge's party levels the accusation against us that we are merely implementing our own agenda, we are carrying out exactly what we said we would do, or what was outlined in our manifesto. In doing so, they are, in fact, providing the very proof of our integrity; such is the mindset of the Congress party. Prime Minister Modi translates every pledge he makes in the national interest into a concrete reality," he said.

His remarks come amid escalating political exchanges between the BJP and the Congress over the Women's Reservation Bill ahead of a special session of Parliament scheduled from April 16.

Meanwhile, the Congress held a high-level meeting of its Working Committee in Delhi on Friday, chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, with participation from senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and others, to formulate its strategy on the proposed legislation.

During the meeting, Kharge said that no formal proposal about the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill has been recieved by Congress yet, alleging that the Modi government wants to pass this Bill in the upcoming Parliament session to "take credit and benefit from it in this year's assembly elections".

"Based on the information received so far, the government wants to implement women's reservation from the 2029 elections. In addition, it wants to increase the current seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 50%. It wants to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816. There will also be a proportional increase in the state assemblies," he added.

The debate comes as the government prepares to introduce constitutional amendments linked to the earlier Nari Shakti Vandan Act, with proposals to operationalise women's reservation using Census 2011 data in the absence of a new census. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)